You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China halts operation at Korean chip plant after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Sun, Nov 29, 2020 - 3:13 PM

file7cu06kfyldk1f2zfaokt.jpg
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix halted operations on Sunday after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of the novel coronavirus, the official news agency Xinhua reported.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix halted operations on Sunday after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of the novel coronavirus, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

The Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 29, 2020 03:24 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC considers exit from US retail banking: FT

[BRUSSELS] HSBC Holdings is considering an exit from US retail banking, according to a report by the Financial Times...

Nov 29, 2020 03:02 PM
Consumer

Zappos founder Tony Hsieh dies at 46; Bezos mourns untimely loss

[SEATTLE] Tony Hsieh, the retired chief executive of Zappos.com who revolutionised the online shoe industry and...

Nov 29, 2020 02:49 PM
Life & Culture

Sport pays tribute to Maradona with tears, applause, silence, banners and song

[PARIS] On the first weekend of sporting action since the death of Diego Maradona, sports, leagues and teams round...

Nov 29, 2020 02:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec faces seismic demand split as cartel plots next move

[LONDON] As Opec+ ministers gather virtually this week, the city that traditionally hosts their meetings will be...

Nov 29, 2020 02:26 PM
Transport

UK's sole hydrogen car maker bets on green revolution

[ABERGAVENNY] Hydrogen-powered car manufacturer Riversimple is hoping to steal a march on competitors ahead of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US appeals court rejects Trump campaign's Pennsylvania election case

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Black Friday gets busted by Covid-19 in sign of retail's future

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

Airbus re-sells six jets built for AirAsia, denting surplus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for