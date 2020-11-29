China halts operation at Korean chip plant after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
[BEIJING] A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix halted operations on Sunday after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of the novel coronavirus, the official news agency Xinhua reported.
The Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing...
