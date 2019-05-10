You are here

China has stepped up efforts to infiltrate Taiwan: president

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 12:00 PM

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen said on Friday that China has stepped up its efforts to infiltrate and gain influence on the island.
[TAIPEI] Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen said on Friday that China has stepped up its efforts to infiltrate and gain influence on the island.

Ms Tsai, speaking to reporters after a national security meeting, said Taiwan would deter military aggression in the Taiwan strait.

The US House of Representatives this week unanimously backed legislation supporting Taiwan as members of the US Congress push for a sharper approach to relations with Beijing.

