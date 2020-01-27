You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China has world's second-largest arms industry, think tank estimates

Mon, Jan 27, 2020 - 7:55 AM

rk_China_270120.jpg
Newly available data suggests that China is the world's second-biggest arms producer, behind the United States and ahead of Russia, a leading conflict and armaments think-tank said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[STOCKHOLM] Newly available data suggests that China is the world's second-biggest arms producer, behind the United States and ahead of Russia, a leading conflict and armaments think-tank said on Monday.

A lack of transparency means the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has excluded China from its annual global rankings of arms makers, but it said credible financial information had become available for four major companies.

The data, covering the period from 2015 to 2017, allowed it to compile what it called the most comprehensive picture of Chinese companies' weapons production to date.

"With the increase of available data on these companies, it is now possible to develop reasonably reliable estimates of the scale of the Chinese arms industry," the institute said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The four companies had combined estimated arms sales of US$54.1 billion for 2017, it said, which would put them among the top 20 arms producers in the world.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank-backed CloudMinds slashes workforce amid cash burn: sources

"Three of the companies would be ranked in the top 10."

Total US arms sales in 2017 were US$226.6 billion, and in Russia, US$37.7 billion, according to the think tank's Top 100 list for that year.

Aircraft and avionics group Aviation Industry Corporation of China (Avic) would rank as the sixth largest arms producer, with estimated 2017 sales of $20.1 billion, while land systems-focused China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco) would place eighth with an estimated US$17.2 billion in sales, the institute said.

The other two companies it looked at, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (Cetc) and China South Industries Group Corporation (Csgc), had estimated sales of US$12.2 billion and US$4.6 billion, respectively, a spokesperson for the institute said.

China's foreign and defence ministries did not respond to faxed requests for comment during a public holiday. Calls to Avic, Norinco and Csgc went unanswered and Cetc declined to comment.

The Sweden-based think tank has said global expenditure in 2018 hit US$1.8 trillion, its highest level since the end of the Cold War, fuelled by increased spending in the United States and China.

US arms sales that year were US$246 billion, Russia's were US$36.2 billion and the United Kingdom had US$35.1 billion in sales, it said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK unveils new visa scheme for scientists after Brexit

India likely to raise import duties on more than 50 items next week

US presidential hopefuls Sanders, Biden in tight race in early primary states

US embassy in Baghdad hit in Katyusha rocket attack

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus

Officials confirm five US cases of coronavirus after China travel

BREAKING

Jan 27, 2020 08:11 AM
Garage

SoftBank-backed CloudMinds slashes workforce amid cash burn: sources

[TOKYO] SoftBank-backed cloud robotics and artificial intelligence startup CloudMinds is slashing its global...

Jan 27, 2020 07:40 AM
Government & Economy

UK unveils new visa scheme for scientists after Brexit

[LONDON] Britain on Sunday announced a new fast-track visa scheme for top scientists, researchers and mathematicians...

Jan 27, 2020 07:30 AM
Government & Economy

India likely to raise import duties on more than 50 items next week

[NEW DELHI] India plans to increase import duties on more than 50 items including electronics, electrical goods,...

Jan 27, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

US presidential hopefuls Sanders, Biden in tight race in early primary states

[FORT DODGE] US Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden appear locked in a tight race for the...

Jan 27, 2020 07:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi energy minister says confident China can contain, eradicate new coronavirus

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday the kingdom was closely monitoring developments in global oil...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly