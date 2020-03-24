You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China health commission says virus transmission risks remain

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 4:37 PM

file79u928qbohe7rxzt6mt.jpg
China cannot afford to let its guard down when it comes to combating the coronavirus, with the country still at risk from sporadic infections as well as those from overseas, a health official said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China cannot afford to let its guard down when it comes to combating the coronavirus, with the country still at risk from sporadic infections as well as those from overseas, a health official said on Tuesday.

The virus epicentre of Hubei said on Tuesday that it would relax restrictions on passengers leaving the province starting from Wednesday, with the capital Wuhan set to follow in April.

The move came even though the number of new infections on the Chinese mainland doubled on Monday, driven by an increase in cases travelling into the country from overseas.

Mi Feng, spokesman with the National Health Commission, told a press briefing that "prevention and control work could still not be relaxed".

At the same briefing, Wang Guiqiang, director of the infectious disease department at the Beijing First Hospital, said initial appraisals of the coronavirus showed that its infectious period was longer than SARS and influenza.

SEE ALSO

Vulnerable groups get priority shopping hour at Singapore supermarkets

China does not include asymptomatic or presymptomatic patients in its overall case list, prompting concerns on social media that potentially infectious people might cause new outbreaks once travel restrictions are eased.

However, Wu Zunyou of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention told the briefing that there was no risk they would become a new source of transmission for the virus, saying that they have also been isolated.

 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Temasek's biggest shareholdings fall US$23.5b in 3 months

Thailand to declare 1-month emergency on March 26

Hong Kong bans non-residents amid Covid-19 outbreak, says bars can't serve alcohol

Singapore bankruptcies started surging even before coronavirus hit

China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan

Japan central bank loses billions on ETFs, may face annual loss

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide advance, after the Federal Reserve announced...

Mar 24, 2020 04:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Vulnerable groups get priority shopping hour at Singapore supermarkets

SUPERMARKETS in Singapore are introducing a dedicated shopping hour in stores for senior citizens, and other...

Mar 24, 2020 04:21 PM
Government & Economy

Temasek's biggest shareholdings fall US$23.5b in 3 months

[SINGAPORE] Temasek Holdings Pte's biggest equity shareholdings and those of its subsidiaries have plunged almost US...

Mar 24, 2020 04:08 PM
Transport

UK's Heathrow Airport says weekly cargo movements surge

[LONDON] Britain's Heathrow Airport said it expected cargo movements to rise by 53 per cent next week as the country...

Mar 24, 2020 04:08 PM
Consumer

Brewers and distilleries are hit hard by the pandemic

[BRUSSELS] Anheuser-Busch InBev withdrew its earnings outlook for 2020 and Pernod Ricard forecast a 20 per cent drop...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.