You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China hits back at US over race protests after Trump criticised HK

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

CHINESE officials and state media needled the Trump administration over race-related protests and looting that have engulfed US cities in recent days, after weathering criticism and threats from Washington over Beijing's own moves to quell unrest in Hong Kong.

Over the weekend, China's foreign ministry and state media seized the opportunity to fire back at Donald Trump. Chinese propaganda outlets played up scenes from the US of violence, burning buildings, harsh police responses and protesters decrying government as part of a broader narrative that western democracies are regularly plagued by chaos and unrest that would never be permitted in the mainland.

They included foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, who retweeted US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus - who had urged people to stand against the Communist Party over its treatment of Hong Kong - and added "I can't breathe", some of the last words uttered by George Floyd before he died that have become a rallying cry.

China's leaders recently moved to impose sweeping new national security legislation on the Asian financial hub. The decision has alarmed foreign governments and prompted the US to threaten retaliation, including Friday's announcement that it would "begin the process" of eliminating the policy exemptions that allow America to treat Hong Kong differently from the mainland.

SEE ALSO

The US should revamp its own democracy, stop preaching to others

Yet as President Trump expressed alarm about the "deeply troubling" situation in Hong Kong, he soon found himself facing similar scenes on the US's own streets. The US is now struggling to contain widespread protests triggered by outrage over the death of Mr Floyd, an African-American man who died after a white police officer held him to the ground and pressed a knee into his neck for more than eight minutes.

China's foreign ministry on Monday accused the US of "double standards" in the way it dealt with protests at home and in Hong Kong.

"Why does the US beautify the so-called Hong Kong independence and violent elements as heroes and fighters while it calls its own people protesting against racial discrimination 'rioters'?" another ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, told a daily news briefing in Beijing. "Why does the US point fingers at the constrained law enforcement by Hong Kong police but turn a blind eye to what happens at home while using shooting and even the National Guard against the protesters?"

On Chinese mico-blogging platform Sina Weibo, video clips showing Minneapolis police shooting paint rounds at residents on their porch for violating a curfew went viral in the mainland after being posted by top state media outlets including the People's Daily newspaper and the Global Times.

By Monday morning, "US National Guard firing into residents homes" was one of the top 10 search topics on the Twitter-like service, and the hashtag "US riot" had a total of 1.36 billion views.

Ms Hua also tweeted a link to a video report on the US violence with the words "THUGS & HEROES HYPOCRISY". The tweet was a reference to double standards over the Hong Kong protesters, who received praise from US lawmakers as China repeatedly condemned them for acts of vandalism, arson and throwing petrol bombs at police.

"US politicians call riots in other countries 'a beautiful sight', they ignite flames everywhere and wish the world to be in chaos," state broadcaster CCTV said separately in a commentary on Saturday. "But when the minority groups in their own country are fighting for legitimate rights, they cannot wait but to crack down harshly. Such hypocritical double standards are truly disgusting."

In a series of tweets, Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times, ridiculed Mr Trump and other senior US politicians for previously encouraging the protests in Hong Kong. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Pandemic prompts manufacturers to rejig supply chains, operations

60,000 new bed spaces for migrant workers by end-2020

Expenses incurred from working at home qualify for tax deductions

A manufacturing renaissance can lift Singapore

Infrastructure capability programme kicks off

Google rejects call for huge Australian media payout

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 04:00 AM
Garage

Ex-regional Morgan Stanley Asia COO joins board of robo-adviser StashAway

FORMER regional chief operating officer (COO) of Morgan Stanley Asia Private Wealth Management (PWM), Sim Hwee Hoon...

Jun 2, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

WHO seeks good ties with US despite Trump's exit move

[GENEVA] World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised on Monday the United States' "...

Jun 2, 2020 12:04 AM
Life & Culture

Music industry pledges anti-racist 'Black Out Tuesday'

[NEW YORK] Major music industry labels are pledging to halt business Tuesday, in solidarity with anti-racist...

Jun 1, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing stabilising at depressed level, ISM data show

[WASHINGTON] A closely watched measure of US manufacturing rose in May for the first time in four months, suggesting...

Jun 1, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Gilead remdesivir results mixed in moderate Covid-19 patients

[CALIFORNIA] Gilead Sciences said on Monday its antiviral drug remdesivir had mixed results in a late stage study of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.