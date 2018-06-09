You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China hosts Russia, Iran for summit as US tensions rise

Sat, Jun 09, 2018 - 7:00 AM

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-CHINA-RUSSIA-DIPLOMACY-165330.jpg
China opens Saturday a two-day regional security summit attended by Russia, Iran and other allies confronting rising tensions with the US over trade and Washington's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.
PHOTO: AFP

[QINGDAO, China] China opens Saturday a two-day regional security summit attended by Russia, Iran and other allies confronting rising tensions with the US over trade and Washington's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.

Armoured vans lined the streets of the coastal city of Qingdao as world leaders arrived Friday for the 18th annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional security bloc led by China and Russia.

Its member states also include four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics, Pakistan and India. Iran is an observer member.

Authorities emptied an entire oceanside swathe of the city - clearing out shopkeepers, residents and day-trippers to make way for Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the meeting.

The SCO meeting comes after President Donald Trump controversially pulled Washington out of the 2015 international pact with Iran that placed limits on its nuclear programme in return for easing economic sanctions.

Though not officially on the agenda, analysts say that one key topic of discussion this year may focus on whether Iran will be allowed to ascend from its position as an SCO observer to become a full member state -- a development it has sought since 2008 but has been unable to achieve while subject to UN sanctions.

The 2015 nuclear deal lifted that barrier.

Now in the wake of the US withdrawal from the pact, "SCO members may use granting full membership to Iran as a way to demonstrate support for (Tehran) and the nuclear agreement," said Dawn Murphy, professor of international security studies at the US Air War College.

The tensions over Iran come as another nuclear issue dominates headlines, with Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un preparing for an unprecedented summit in Singapore.

TRADE AND SECURITY

Trade, investment and development cooperation issues will also feature prominently at the SCO, Prof Murphy said, given the climate of "rising anti-globalisation and strains on global multilateral economic institutions", stoked by Mr Trump's nationalist "America First" policy.

SCO nations may discuss the potential of a joint free trade area, she said, as China also pushes for participation in its Belt and Road global infrastructure project.

"Member states of the SCO are key to the success of the Belt and Road initiative and China's growing influence as a Eurasian power," said Prof Murphy.

China may, however, be hindered from gaining robust support for its project at this summit due to India, the only SCO member that does not endorse it, she noted.

Regional security issues will also feature, because terrorism is the most severe security challenge facing the SCO, according to Liao Jinrong, head of the Chinese ministry of public security's international cooperation department.

"No matter what country has terrorists, we must strengthen our regional cooperation and not allow them to affect regional security," he told a press conference Friday, adding that the SCO bloc had stopped "hundreds" of terrorist acts.

The summit will boost cooperation on combating terrorism, drug trafficking, organised cross-border crimes and cybersecurity, he said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump says progress made in trade talks with Canada at G-7

Slower growth expected for S'pore in 2018 as export momentum eases: report

Kim, Trump expected to arrive in Singapore on Sunday

Fed, ECB to tighten policy in tandem

Britain's Hammond says Trump tactics would not deliver better Brexit

US, Canada urge delay in vote on Vietnam's cybersecurity bill

Editor's Choice

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

BT_20180609_VIBRUNCHCOVER9F_3465879.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Brunch

The future of factory jobs

BT_20180609_KTOFFBEAT9_3466152.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Offbeat
Life & Culture

Stand up for Singapore songs

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
3 Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180609_KRHILL9A_3466159.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Real Estate

Jervois Hill bungalow sold for record S$2,729 psf on land area

2018-05-07T013629Z_1292095388_RC179E3D3700_RTRMADP_3_OCBC-RESULTS.JPG
Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

OCBC and Wilmar ink sustainability-linked loan

BT_20180609_SIA8D8B_3466160.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport offers 1-year relief package to airlines amid increasing airport charges

BT_20180609_LOW_3466098.jpg
Jun 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

S'pore seeking arrest of Jho Low in 1MDB scandal since 2016

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening