China in prime position to shape regional trade rules

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
EIGHT long years and 46 rounds of negotiations - with plenty of "blood, sweat and tears" along the way, as Malaysia's trade minister recently put it - bore fruit on Sunday as the world's largest trading bloc became a reality at last.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes