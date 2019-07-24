You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China-led development bank joins World Bank in pulling funds for new Indian state capital

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 1:22 PM

nz_WORLDBANK_240890.jpg
The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has dropped plans to finance a new capital for the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, after the World Bank pulled its support on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has dropped plans to finance a new capital for the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, after the World Bank pulled its support on Friday.

The construction of the city, known as Amaravati, is the brainchild of the state's former chief minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, who lost power in elections in May.

"AIIB is no longer considering the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project for funding," spokeswoman Laurel Ostfield told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The World Bank withdraw its funding after India's central government dropped its support for the project. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

China eyes high-tech army, says US undermines global stability

Singapore pharma sector an 'increasingly important' part of manufacturing: Fitch

Skills Framework for Design to guide firms, workers beyond design sector

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

South Korea asks Japan to cancel plan to remove the country from white list

Li Peng, hardline Chinese leader in Tiananmen crackdown, dies at 90

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

BP_pharmaceutical_240719_72.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore pharma sector an 'increasingly important' part of manufacturing: Fitch

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

Jul 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MIT, Venture Corp, Sembcorp, Frasers Property, Yoma, ISOTeam, MTQ

Jul 24, 2019
Technology

M1 and SUTD to jointly develop 5G robotics technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly