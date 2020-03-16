You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China logs more coronavirus cases imported from abroad

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 10:59 AM

WH_chianvirus_160320.jpg
China reported 12 more imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the capital tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals to prevent a new wave of infections.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China reported 12 more imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the capital tightened quarantine measures for international arrivals to prevent a new wave of infections.

After declaring they had "basically" curbed the spread of the disease within China, where the virus first emerged, authorities are now worried about an influx of infections arriving from other countries.

Beijing's city government has ordered international arrivals from Monday onwards to go into quarantine facilities for 14 days.

Travellers had previously been allowed to undergo the mandatory isolation at home, but now only those with "special circumstances" will be exempted from the new rules, and those sent to the facilities must pay for their stay.

Authorities have not given further detail on which travellers will be exempted from the new quarantine.

SEE ALSO

Perfume giant LVMH to make hand sanitiser for French hospitals to aid coronavirus fight

A total of 123 cases from abroad have now been reported, with four of the 12 latest detected in Beijing.

Imported cases have now outnumbered domestic infections for three straight days.

There were only four new local cases in the country, and all were in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus was first detected in December, according to the National Health Commission.

China has touted the effectiveness of quarantining Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province since late January, along with measures to prevent large gatherings and limit travel across the country.

The death toll now stands at 3,213 after 14 more fatalities were reported on Monday.

China has logged more than 80,800 cases, but most patients have recovered and there are now fewer than 10,000 infected people, according to the National Health Commission.

The country's progress contrasts with the growing crisis abroad, with the worldwide death toll surpassing 6,000 as Italy recorded its biggest one-day rise in fatalities.

With 368 deaths, Italy's grim figure was higher than any single-day toll reported in China.

AFP

Government & Economy

China says impact from coronavirus outbreak on economy to decrease in Q2

South Korea reports 74 new novel coronavirus cases, total at 8,236

China Jan-Feb industrial output shrinks 13.5%; investment plunges 24.5%

UK manufacturing slid before coronavirus crisis escalated: survey

Biden to pick female running mate if he is Democratic nominee

Hong Kong's central bank cuts base rate to 0.86% after Federal Reserve move

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 11:15 AM
Consumer

Perfume giant LVMH to make hand sanitiser for French hospitals to aid coronavirus fight

[PARIS] French luxury group LVMH said on Sunday that it will begin producing sanitising hand gel at three of its...

Mar 16, 2020 11:08 AM
Life & Culture

NYC mayor orders restaurants, bars, theatres to shut as coronavirus spreads

[NEW YORK] The city that never sleeps will be taking a break from the action.

Mar 16, 2020 11:03 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: central banker tarnished by recent watchdog tenure

[LONDON] Andrew Bailey, who takes the reins of the Bank of England on Monday, has the typical profile of a central...

Mar 16, 2020 10:55 AM
Consumer

Australian healthcare group Healius rejects Partners Group's A$2b buyout offer

[BENGALURU] Australia's Healius on Monday turned down a A$2.12 billion (S$1.85 billion) takeover offer from private...

Mar 16, 2020 10:54 AM
Government & Economy

China says impact from coronavirus outbreak on economy to decrease in Q2

[BEIJING] China expects the impact from the coronavirus outbreak on the economy to decrease in the second quarter...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.