You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China must reconsider Hong Kong security law, 27 countries tell UN

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 6:49 AM

rk_chinaflag_010720.jpg
China must reconsider its sweeping national security law imposed on Hong Kong which "undermines" the city's freedoms, 27 countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] China must reconsider its sweeping national security law imposed on Hong Kong which "undermines" the city's freedoms, 27 countries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Beijing must also allow the United Nations rights chief meaningful access to its western Xinjiang province, said the states - including Britain, France, Germany and Japan - in a rare oral rebuke of China at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Julian Braithwaite, Britain's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, read the statement at the council, on behalf of all the signatories.

The 27 countries have "deep and growing concerns" over the new security law, which has clear implications on the human rights of people in Hong Kong, the statement said.

Imposing the law without the direct participation of Hong Kong's people, legislature or judiciary "undermines" the 'One Country, Two Systems' principle guaranteeing Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy, rights and freedoms, the signatories said.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary as national security law takes effect

"We urge the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to reconsider the imposition of this legislation and to engage Hong Kong's people, institutions and judiciary to prevent further erosion of the rights and freedoms that the people of Hong Kong have enjoyed for many years," the statement said.

Signatories included Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland and 15 European Union states including the Netherlands and Sweden.

"A number of the signatories to this statement submitted a letter last year to express concern about arbitrary detention, widespread surveillance and restrictions, particularly targeting Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang," the statement pointed out.

"These deep concerns have been reinforced by additional information now in the public domain."

A study by a German researcher said on Monday that Chinese authorities were carrying out forced sterilisations of Uighur and other ethnic minority women in an apparent campaign to curb the population.

The countries urged China to allow Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, "meaningful access to Xinjiang at the earliest opportunity".

The signatories urged Ms Bachelet to provide regular information on the human rights situation in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, "in order to safeguard the rights and freedoms which are guaranteed under international law".

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary as national security law takes effect

Japan's June factory activity extends declines for 14th month: PMI

South Korea's June factory activity shrinks for sixth month: PMI

Japan business mood worsens to 11-year low on virus woes: BOJ tankan

Judge temporarily blocks 'tell-all' book by Trump's niece

Wanted for graft, ex-Pemex boss to be extradited to Mexico from Spain

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 09:53 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary as national security law takes effect

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong authorities threw a security blanket across the city early on Wednesday, the 23rd anniversary...

Jul 1, 2020 09:38 AM
Companies & Markets

SGX to launch FTSE Taiwan Index futures on July 20

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday said it is introducing a futures contract on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped...

Jul 1, 2020 09:36 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.8%

SINGAPORE stocks rose on Wednesday morning, tracking US gains overnight. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI)...

Jul 1, 2020 09:22 AM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy's DBS revolving credit facility now due on Dec 31

DEBT-LADEN KrisEnergy on Tuesday night said DBS Bank has agreed to extend the maturity of its revolving credit...

Jul 1, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Keppel, Sembcorp, Perennial, SPH, ESR-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.