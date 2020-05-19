You are here

China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 4:26 PM

Farmers in China are being offered cash to quit breeding exotic animals as pressure grows to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade that has been blamed for the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Farmers in China are being offered cash to quit breeding exotic animals as pressure grows to crack down on the illegal wildlife trade that has been blamed for the coronavirus outbreak.

Authorities have for the first time pledged to buy out breeders in an attempt to curb the...

Companies fear protracted slump: World Economic Forum

UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

China mulls targeting Australian wine and dairy on coronavirus spat

451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to 28,794

LCH clears first SORA derivatives trade

Singapore sorry for sending positive coronavirus test results in error

