China output, retail sales continue to grow in Oct with virus under control

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Beijing
CHINA'S factory output continued to expand in October, as did the country's retail sales with more consumers returning to shopping malls, now that the Covid-19 pandemic is under control.
Industrial output climbed 6.9 per cent in October from a year earlier, data from the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes