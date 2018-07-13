You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China pledges more BRICS cooperation as US trade tensions rise

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 5:00 PM

file70fsnpdnj1fns36l7i2.jpg
China pledged Friday to boost cooperation with fellow Brics countries in response to soaring frictions with the US, as it seeks to cultivate alliances to help it weather a bruising trade war.
AFP

[BEIJING] China pledged Friday to boost cooperation with fellow Brics countries in response to soaring frictions with the US, as it seeks to cultivate alliances to help it weather a bruising trade war.

China will enhance coordination on macroeconomic policies with fellow Brics members Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa in response to the "challenges posed by the changing policies of certain developed countries," said assistant foreign minister Zhang Jun.

The comment was an oblique reference to US President Donald Trump's decision to plunge the US and China into a tit-for-tat trade war by imposing tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods - and threatening to up the ante with US$200 billion more.

While the US has "no respect for rules of international law," the Brics countries all shared a clear stance towards global markets, Zhang said, echoing Beijing's oft-stated position that China - which the US and others have accused of having a mercantile, protectionist trade policy - is a guardian of free trade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We all firmly support multilateralism and the multilateral trade regime," he said. "We all oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism."

The comments come as Beijing has instructed companies to look for imports beyond the US, seeking closer trade ties in Europe and elsewhere to offset potential losses from American tariffs.

President Xi Jinping will attend the 10th Brics Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa from July 25 to 27.

AFP

Government & Economy

China’s record trade surplus with US in June risks further inflaming trade tensions

US Commerce Secretary Ross to sell all stocks after ethics office warning

Japan PM meets rain disaster survivors, pledges more aid

China's trade surplus with US swells in June

Malaysian kicked out of Australia for 'extreme depravity' videos

China's H1 trade with North Korea falls 59.2% y-o-y in yuan terms

Editor's Choice

nz-gic-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Koufu prices IPO at S$0.63 a share to raise S$70.5m
5 COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-skyline-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates

nz-heng-120718.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore’s finance sector can support Asian development but risk management also key: Heng Swee Keat

Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

IHH to take 31% stake in Fortis, bid for another 26%; could spend 73.5b rupees and up

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening