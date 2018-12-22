You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China pledges to step up tax cuts, keep liquidity ample

Beijing to maintain its pro-active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy next year to aid growth
Sat, Dec 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA will step up tax cuts and keep liquidity ample in 2019 to help support economic growth, according to a statement from the official Xinhua news agency following a key annual economic meeting of the country's top leaders.

China will keep next year's economic growth within "a reasonable range", the statement said, after the conclusion of the Central Economic Work Conference, a closed-door gathering of party leaders and policymakers.

Beijing will maintain its pro-active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy next year, Xinhua said. "The pro-active fiscal policy should enhance efficiency, implement larger-scale tax cuts and fee reductions, and substantially increase the size of local government special bonds."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The prudent monetary policy should be neither too loose nor too tight, keeping liquidity reasonably ample and improving monetary policy transmission mechanism," it said.

The government will strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments of macro-policies, and make policy fine-tuning in a pre-emptive way, Xinhua said.

China will strive to support jobs, trade and investment and resolve financing difficulties for small and private firms, while curbing risks and financial market volatility, it said.

To ward off a sharp growth slowdown, the government has in recent months unveiled a raft of policy measures, including cuts in banks' reserve requirements to boost lending, tax cuts and steps to fast-track infrastructure projects.

Reuters reported this week that government advisers had recommended to top leaders that China lower 2019's growth target to 6-6.5 per cent at the annual meeting to map out the coming year's economic agenda.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.5 per cent in the third quarter, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis. Data last week showed surprising softness in November factory output and retail sales, indicating momentum is likely to be reduced further in the current quarter. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Thursday
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
4 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll
5 Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg (1).jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal

sgx5.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs

yq-goldmansachs-21122018.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia seeks US$7.5b in reparations from Goldman Sachs: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening