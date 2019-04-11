You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China producer inflation picks up for first time in 9 months, eases deflation worries

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 10:44 AM

BP_factory_110419_41.jpg
China's factory-gate inflation picked up for the first time in nine months in March, edging away from deflationary territory, in a fresh sign that government efforts to boost the economy may be starting to revitalise domestic demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's factory-gate inflation picked up for the first time in nine months in March, edging away from deflationary territory, in a fresh sign that government efforts to boost the economy may be starting to revitalise domestic demand.

Consumer inflation also quickened, jumping to the highest since October 2018 as pork prices soared due to a growing epidemic of swine fever, official data showed on Thursday.

The pick-up in producer inflation, while slight, will likely add to optimism that the world's second-largest economy is slowly starting to turn the corner, after recent surveys showed factory activity expanded for the first time in months.

But analysts urge caution, saying it will take a few more months of data and more policy support from Beijing to see if a recovery can be sustained.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's producer price index (PPI) in March rose 0.4 per cent from a year earlier, in line with analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll and advancing from a 0.1 per cent increase in February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

Most of the gain was in mining, with prices in extraction rising 4.2 per cent on-year, up from 1.8 per cent in February. Drops in raw material prices also moderated.

But improvements may have been due more to changes in commodity prices than stronger demand. Prices of consumer durables fell for a second month, pointing to lingering weakness.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased for the first time in five months. The index inched up 0.1 per cent, compared with a 0.1 per cent decrease in February.

The world's second-largest economy is growing at its weakest pace in almost three decades amid weaker domestic demand and a year-long trade war with the United States. Multi-year campaigns to curb debt risks and pollution have deterred fresh investment.

In response, Beijing plans more spending on roads, railways and ports, which is expected to push up demand for and prices of construction materials. Last month, the government announced nearly 2 trillion yuan (S$402.3 billion) in additional tax cuts to ease the pressure on corporate balance sheets.

Cuts in value-added tax (VAT) that kicked in on April 1 have already led authorities to reduce prices for electricity and natural gas. Retail gasoline and diesel prices are to be reduced as well.

A growing number of companies ranging from Apple Inc to BMW have lowered prices for their products following the tax cuts.

SWINE FEVER DRIVING UP PORK PRICES

The consumer price index (CPI) in March rose 2.3 per cent from a year earlier, a five-month high, largely due to higher pork prices as the spread of African swine fever prompts farmers to cull their herds.

That was more than a 1.5 per cent increase in February but just below market expectations for a 2.4 per cent rise.

Pork prices rose 5.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, the first increase after a 25-month declining streak.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI rose 1.2 per cent.

Some analysts forecast pig production in China, which eats about half of the world's pork, will fall by around 30 per cent in 2019, which would send meat prices soaring.

But economists say the central bank is unlikely to overreact to a food price spike if it appears temporary and core inflation, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, remains steady.

Non-food consumer inflation was up 1.8 per cent on-year, just a touch more than February.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Britain's May accepts Brexit delay to Oct 31: Tusk

Trump misses Democrat deadline for releasing tax return

Australian prime minister announces May 18 election

Battle for space more stealth than Star Wars

Trump's 'coup' charge fuels assault on Russia probe

Big US bank CEOs grilled on Capitol Hill

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

Apr 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Genting Singapore, Indofood Agri, First Reit, ThaiBev, TEE International

Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance auditor flags going concern issue citing 'material uncertainties'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening