You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China promises EU companies equal treatment

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 11:40 PM

file74ukin3jfzriltkdhep.jpg
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attend a signature ceremony between EU and China at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium. Mr Li promised his European Union hosts on Tuesday that Beijing will no longer force foreign companies to share sensitive know-how when operating in China and was ready to address industrial subsidies.
EPA

[BRUSSELS] Chinese Premier Li Keqiang promised his European Union hosts on Tuesday that Beijing will no longer force foreign companies to share sensitive know-how when operating in China and was ready to address industrial subsidies.

Marking a significant shift, Mr Li's pledge at the annual EU-China leaders meeting follows similar offers to the United States and potentially signals an opening that European companies have long lobbied for.

Summit chair Donald Tusk called it a breakthrough.

"European companies will enjoy equal treatment,"Mr  Li told a news conference following the three-hour summit in Brussels, offering to set up a dispute mechanism to handle complaints by foreign companies in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Western governments have long complained that their companies are pressured into handing over technological know-how to Chinese joint-venture partners, officials or regulators as a condition for doing business in China.

That technology is often subsequently used by Chinese competitors, undercutting Western companies, says the European Union, which fears Chinese dominance in strategic industries.

Mr Tusk said it was the first time China had agreed to engage in discussions on reform of WTO rules, "this key priority for Europe."

China also agreed to address EU concerns over state subsidies to industrial firms.

"Both sides will intensify the discussions with the aim of strengthening international rules on industrial subsidies," the two global trading powers said in a final summit statement.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

IMF cuts global growth outlook to lowest since financial crisis

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

EU ministers insist Britain must justify Brexit delay

Singapore PM says 1962 Water Agreement 'sacrosanct'; both sides to seek amicable solution

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundary delimitation within a month

Hong Kong "Occupy" protest leaders found guilty for role in mass rallies

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

Must Read

Apr 9, 2019
Stocks

5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

doc74ug5ext5031fq80ne8i_doc72d1ruxjpkwssap5f28.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGmsia_090419_32.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundary delimitation within a month

lwx_hyflux_090419_50.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening