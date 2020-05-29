You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China public security ministry pledges to 'guide and support' HK police

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 12:23 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's public security ministry pledged to "guide and support" the Hong Kong police force after China's Parliament approved a decision to impose a national security law on the semi-autonomous territory, highlighting Beijing's intention to take a more hands-on law-enforcement role in the city.

China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) - the national police force - would use "all efforts to guide and support the Hong Kong police to stop violence and restore order", it said in a statement released late on Thursday.

Hong Kong's police force is independent from China and the MPS currently has no enforcement powers in the former British colony.

China says the national security law will aim to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong, with details expected to be drawn up in coming weeks.

The new legislation will enable Beijing to establish intelligence agencies in Hong Kong, including a domestic intelligence agency potentially involving the MPS and the Ministry of State Security, China's main intelligence agency.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong govt warns removing US special status is 'double-edged sword'

Beijing is imposing national security legislation on Hong Kong after losing patience with the city's inability to enact such laws on its own, which Hong Kong is required to do under the terms of its 1997 handover from British to Chinese rule. The decision, announced late last week, follows months of sometimes-violent anti-government protests last year in Hong Kong.

The legislation has sparked fresh protests in Hong Kong, with democracy activists fearing it could erode the city's freedoms and jeopardise its role as a global financial hub.

The MPS statement called for "striking a severe blow against infiltration, subversion and sabotage by hostile forces at home and abroad" and for "conscientiously studying and implementing" the National People's Congress's decision on Hong Kong.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Italy's Benettons open to cutting stake in GIC-backed Atlantia or its motorway unit

Management of bailout money poses political test for Trump

Vietnam May trade deficit at US$900m, consumer prices up 2.4% y-o-y

US braces for more protests over police killing of black man

Europe moves ahead with lockdown easing, but caution in Asia

Hong Kong govt warns removing US special status is 'double-edged sword'

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 12:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades SPH Reit to 'hold', sees light at end of tunnel

DBS Group Research has upgraded SPH Reit to "hold" from "fully valued" and raised its target price (TP) to S$0.80...

May 29, 2020 12:08 PM
Stocks

China's JD.com, NetEase said to win HKEX approval for secondary listings

[HONG KONG] JD.com and NetEase have won approvals to forge ahead with their Hong Kong share sales that could raise...

May 29, 2020 11:55 AM
Real Estate

HDB: May BTO exercise to be combined with August launch

[SINGAPORE] Home buyers who could not apply for a Build-to-Order (BTO) Housing Board flat in May due to the "circuit...

May 29, 2020 11:31 AM
Government & Economy

Italy's Benettons open to cutting stake in GIC-backed Atlantia or its motorway unit

[MILAN] Italy's Benetton family is open to cutting its stake in infrastructure group Atlantia as a way to loosen its...

May 29, 2020 11:27 AM
Garage

SoftBank Vision Fund head's pay doubled last year despite massive losses

[TOKYO] SoftBank Vision Fund's head, Rajeev Misra, saw his total pay for the past business year more than double to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.