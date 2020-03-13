You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China ramps up efforts to boost consumption as virus hurts economy

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 11:09 AM

[BEIJING] China's state planner on Friday announced guidelines to boost residents' property income and improve consumer market supply, in an effort to promote consumption as the coronavirus crisis takes a toll on the economy.

China will reduce import tariffs on consumer goods and encourage regions that have car plate quota restrictions to increase quota, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Canada PM’s wife tests positive for novel coronavirus: statement

G-7 vows continued cooperation on coronavirus; opts for virtual finmin meeting

Australia's central bank boosts liquidity as virus panic hits markets

Japanese government, Bank of Japan remain cautious over coronavirus impact

Canada PM Trudeau working from home as wife tested for Covid-19

US states scramble to slow virus spread, prevent hospital collapse

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 11:06 AM
Life & Culture

One Championship moves to closed-door, audience-free events amid coronavirus outbreak

SPORTS media firm One Championship has made its events closed-door and audience-free in response to the novel...

Mar 13, 2020 11:03 AM
Transport

Qantas Airways to backpay underpaid staff

[BENGALURU An Australian industrial regulator on Friday said the country's biggest airline Qantas Airways had agreed...

Mar 13, 2020 10:49 AM
Garage

Airbnb Q4 loss deepens even before virus disrupts travel

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb Inc's losses deepened for the fourth quarter of last year, even before the coronavirus...

Mar 13, 2020 10:45 AM
Stocks

Stock plunge in Asia continues after Wall Street's worst session since 1987; STI down 5.1%

ASIAN stocks tumbled further on Friday as a coronavirus-induced recession gains steam, and fears mount over whether...

Mar 13, 2020 10:44 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar wins out as pandemic drives rush for liquid assets

[BENGALURU] The dollar stood tall on Friday as investors scrambled for the world's most liquid currency amid...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.