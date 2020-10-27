You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China ramps up imports from US as trade deal target looms

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 11:21 AM

rk_china-imports_271020.jpg
China ramped up purchases of American goods in September as its economy strengthened, though it still remains far from the full-year target set out under its Phase One trade deal with the US
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China ramped up purchases of American goods in September as its economy strengthened, though it still remains far from the full-year target set out under its Phase One trade deal with the US

The monthly value of US goods that China bought under the trade agreement reached a monthly record high of US$9.9 billion in September as oil, soybean and car imports surged. That still leaves China's purchases at only 38.5 per cent of a total target of more than US$170 billion for the year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Customs Administration data.

Under the agreement signed in January, China promised to buy an additional US$200 billion of US goods and services over the 2017 level by the end of 2021. The coronavirus pandemic upended some of those plans as demand crashed in the first quarter, but China's recovery since then is gaining momentum, with imports gradually accelerating.

Purchases of US energy goods jumped about 75 per cent in September from the previous month as China imported a record amount of crude oil. The increase could reflect rising demand for cheaper US oil and supplies for heating as winter approaches.

The value of agricultural goods bought from the US climbed about 60 per cent, with imports of soybeans surging more than 600 per cent. Cotton also jumped, possibly due to China seeking to rebuild state reserves as demand from the nation's textile industry is showing signs of recovery.

SEE ALSO

Canadian energy deal creates Midwestern refining giant amid uncertain demand

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The customs data showed China had bought 35.35 per cent of the American farm goods it agreed to buy under the trade deal in 2020, in contrast to a US government statement last week saying purchases stood at US$23 billion, or 71 per cent of the target. The latter includes goods that have been shipped, as well as those sold but not yet exported by the US.

China's purchases of vehicles from the US surged last month, boosting overall manufactured imports and reflecting a pickup in consumer confidence. Purchases of integrated circuits remained steady in the month.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader to visit Beijing to discuss plans to revive economy

China's industrial profit growth slows as factory-gate deflation weighs

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin gets reprieve from key ally UMNO in political crisis

Hong Kong leader to visit Beijing to discuss plans to revive economy

Grab and Microsoft to help some drivers transition to tech careers

US appeals court rejects immediate WeChat ban

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 11:28 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets drop after virus woes hammer Wall Street, Europe

[HONG KONG] Asian markets fell on Tuesday following a sharp sell-off in New York and Europe that was fuelled by...

Oct 27, 2020 11:28 AM
Banking & Finance

SOR-linked financial products to stop by April 2021 as Singapore gears up for Sora

ISSUANCE of loans and securities linked to the Swap Offer Rate (SOR) that mature after end-2021 will need to cease...

Oct 27, 2020 11:16 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader to visit Beijing to discuss plans to revive economy

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will travel to Beijing next week for a three-day visit to discuss plans to...

Oct 27, 2020 11:13 AM
Life & Culture

Susan Hendl, ballet master and dancer, dies at 73

[NEW YORK] Susan Hendl, a dancer and longtime teacher at New York City Ballet, who staged works by George Balanchine...

Oct 27, 2020 11:10 AM
Transport

Japan Airlines to post record 230b yen net loss this year: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan Airlines (JAL) is likely to post a record net loss of about 230 billion yen (S$2.98 billion) in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA Engineering, Singtel, Sembcorp, Ascendas Reit, AIMS Apac Reit

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking Wall Street tumble; STI down 0.4%

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

Compass, SingNet in copyright fight over alleged Singtel TV infringement

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for