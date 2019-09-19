You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China rebukes Washington after HK activists make Congress plea

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 9:31 PM

doc7769ludjgs7rm9svh23_doc775u767zd7a1172061tu.jpg
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference about the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act . With her is 22-year-old Joshua Wong, one of the most prominent figures in the Hong Kong protest movement.
Bloomberg

[BEIJING] Beijing Thursday accused Washington of "adding fuel to the fire" of Hong Kong unrest after leaders of the city's pro-democracy movement appealed directly to US lawmakers to exert pressure on China.

Activists from the semi-autonomous city testified before a congressional commission in support of US legislation aimed at defending civil rights in Hong Kong, which has been convulsed by weeks of huge, sometimes violent rallies.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a press briefing Thursday that the US should "stop supporting violent radical forces and Hong Kong independence separatists, and stop adding fuel to the fire to the words and deeds that damage the prosperity and stability of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region."

Mr Geng called for the US to "stop interfering in Hong Kong's affairs in any form."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Millions have taken to the streets of Hong Kong in months of protests, which were initially against a now-dropped bid by its leaders to allow extraditions to the mainland, but broadened into a wider push for democracy.

The hearing on Tuesday examined legislation that would end Hong Kong's special trading status with the US unless the State Department each year certifies that the city's authorities are respecting human rights and rule of law.

Beijing has repeatedly accused "foreign forces" of being behind the pro-democracy protests.

A related bill under consideration would ban the sale of tear gas, rubber bullets and other crowd control equipment to the Hong Kong police after concerns that Western imports abetted their crackdown.

"As I speak, Hong Kong is standing at a critical juncture. The stakes have never been higher," said 22-year-old Joshua Wong, one of the most prominent figures in the largely leaderless movement.

"This is a plea for universal human rights. This is a plea for democracy. This is a plea for the freedom to choose," Cantopop star Denise Ho told the congressional commission.

China summoned Germany's ambassador last week after Mr Wong visited the European power and met with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas - a meeting Beijing branded "disrespectful".

AFP

Government & Economy

No loudhailers, umbrellas allowed at talks with Hong Kong leader

If he loses court case, UK PM Johnson could suspend parliament again - document

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia cuts key interest rate for 3rd month in row

Asian FTAs 'not exclusive', support multilateral trading system: Heng

US, Chinese trade deputies face off in Washington amid deep differences

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BP_SG_190919_3.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Must Read

400 Capitol - Exterior.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit in US$142.1m equity fundraising to buy US$198.8m California office tower

doc7766uhmg6c71lna8sl6p_doc76yzf7koi2teus0vebp.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

capitaland.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaced global peers with 28% YTD return: SGX

OUE.JPG
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE to sell serviced apartments to Hong Kong's Dorsett, AMTD for S$289m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly