You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China refuses UN Security Council meeting on Hong Kong

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 10:41 AM

rk_china_280520.jpg
Washington on Wednesday requested an emergency United Nations (UN) meeting over a controversial security law China has proposed for Hong Kong, but Beijing refused to allow it to proceed, according to US diplomats.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[UNITED STATES] Washington on Wednesday requested an emergency United Nations (UN) meeting over a controversial security law China has proposed for Hong Kong, but Beijing refused to allow it to proceed, according to US diplomats.

The US spelled out its desire for the Security Council session, saying it was "deeply concerned" by Beijing's move, which would ban "sedition" and other perceived offenses in the international finance hub.

Hong Kong activists say that the proposed law effectively abolishes the basic freedoms enjoyed in the city since it was returned to China by the British in 1997.

It will "fundamentally undermine Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, which was registered with the UN as a legally binding treaty," Washington's UN mission said in a statement.

"This is a matter of urgent global concern that implicates international peace and security," the statement continued.

SEE ALSO

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer warrants pre-1997 treatment

But, it said, China has "has refused to allow this virtual meeting to proceed".

Thanks to new coronavirus-era procedures, Security Council video conferences must be agreed upon by all 15 members, though normally a meeting can only be contested if a member convinces eight others to join the protest in a procedural vote.

"This is another example of the Chinese Communist Party's fear of transparency and international accountability for its actions," the US statement said.

China's ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun responded in a tweet Wednesday evening, saying the US's request was "baseless".

"Legislation on national security for Hong Kong is purely China's internal affairs," he said. "It has nothing to do with the mandate of the Security Council."

The Beijing legislature is expected on Thursday to move forward on the law, bypassing Hong Kong's own lawmaking body.

The US had already announced earlier Wednesday that Hong Kong would no longer enjoy the autonomy promised by China under US law, opening the door to potential trade retaliation.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia Q2 employment fall may now be 15% vs earlier 20% estimate

Trump to sign executive order on social media on Thursday: White House

Britain closes embassy in North Korea, evacuates diplomats

Australia economic downturn to be less severe than initially feared: RBA

South Korea central bank cuts rates to record low as pandemic hits economy

Negative rates 'extraordinarily unlikely' in Australia: RBA

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 10:58 AM
Companies & Markets

SGX queries UG Healthcare after shares surge 40.9% on the week

THE Singapore Exchange on Thursday queried UG Healthcare about "unusual price movements" in the latter's shares...

May 28, 2020 10:55 AM
Banking & Finance

Offshore yuan wallows near record low as Sino-US tensions worsen

[SHANGHAI] China's yuan inched up from a record low in offshore trade on Thursday, helped by firmer-than-expected...

May 28, 2020 10:51 AM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust to use maiden distribution to pay for sponsor's liabilities

MONIES that were originally intended for Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) maiden distribution to unitholders will now...

May 28, 2020 10:40 AM
Government & Economy

Australia Q2 employment fall may now be 15% vs earlier 20% estimate

[SYDNEY] Australian employment in the June quarter may have fallen by only 15 per cent from a year earlier, less...

May 28, 2020 10:23 AM
Transport

Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with 'significant' loss after bankruptcy filing

[BENGALURU] Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who was the largest shareholder in Hertz Global Holdings Inc, unloaded...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.