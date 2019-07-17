You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China refutes Trump's 'misleading' comments

It says the US President's linking of its trade deal with China's slowing economy was wide of the mark
Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA on Tuesday rebuffed a suggestion from US President Donald Trump that Beijing needs a trade deal with the United States because its economy is slowing, saying this was "totally misleading" and that both countries wanted an agreement.

Mr Trump, in a Monday tweet, seized on slowing economic growth in China as evidence that US tariffs were having "a major effect" and warned that Washington could pile on more pressure.

Official data on Monday showed China's economic growth cooled to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter, the weakest annual pace in at least 27 years, amid trade pressure from the US. In the first half, the economy grew 6.3 per cent compared with a year earlier.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China's first-half pace was "not a bad performance" considering global economic uncertainty and slowing world growth, and in line with outside expectations.

China's stable growth was good for the world and also the US economy, Mr Geng told a daily news briefing. "As for United States' so-called 'because China's economy is slowing so China urgently hopes to reach an agreement with the US side', this is totally misleading," he added.

Both China and the US wanted to reach a trade deal, not China alone, Mr Geng said.

Many people in the US strongly opposed the tariffs and the trade war, he added. "I again call on the US side to work hard with China, meet each other halfway, and on the basis of mutual respect and treatment, strive to reach a mutually beneficial, win-win agreement. This accords with the interests of both countries and is what the international community expects," Mr Geng said.

Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month agreed to another truce in the year-long trade spat between the world's two largest economies.

That agreement, announced after the leaders met in Osaka, Japan, was aimed at kickstarting stalled negotiations, but no deadline has been set for the process to conclude.

Hu Xijin, editor of the widely read Chinese tabloid Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, responded on Twitter to Mr Trump's comment, asking if it was "noble for a president to gloat". "6.2 per cent is much higher than US growth. Wait until US growth hits 6.2 per cent then laugh at China," Mr Hu tweeted. "Chinese economic growth slows down because of restructuring. The credit doesn't go to the White House." The People's Daily said it was "laughable" to say the Chinese economy was being given trouble by the US tariffs.

"From trade and investment to technology, China is contributing more and more positive energy to global development," it said in a commentary. "These irrefutable facts are not negated by anyone raising a hubbub." REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore firm budgets up to S$15m for a full smart factory

IMF: Singapore's financial sector oversight among world's best, but 2019 growth outlook is weaker

A-G flags lapses in procurement, contracts and IT controls at Singapore public agencies

EU registering protection for F&B goods as FTA with Singapore nears

Indon VAT on online products and services

Pakistan reopens airspace to civil aviation after months of restrictions following India standoff

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
5 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey

Must Read

file7523wqahzc21jnzw5b2z (1).jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents

unnamed.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Auditor-General flags lapses in procurement, contracts, IT controls in public sector

Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly