You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China regulator tightens guideline on biological products, including vaccines

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 9:27 PM

[BEIJING] China's market regulator said on Monday it had tightened up a guideline for inspection of biological products, including vaccines, before a batch is sold or imported.

The new guideline, effective from March 1 next year, adds a requirement that provincial-level medical product regulators are responsible for investigating major flaws that could impact product quality in companies' manufacturing process in their region, State Administration For Market Regulation said on its website.

The new guideline also specifies situations where inspection of pre-sale or pre-imported batches of such products could be waived, SAMR said.

China has allowed vaccines, if they are used to cope with infectious disease epidemics or other emergencies, to be exempted from inspection procedures, known as lot release, after approval from State Council's medical product regulating department.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccines

Australia detects new UK strain

Thailand considers more lockdowns as seafood workers hit by virus

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Employers win awards as great places to work; DPM Heng urges care for staff's total well-being

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 09:02 PM
Transport

EU conditionally approves Fiat Chrysler and PSA merger

[BRUSSELS] The European Union on Monday gave conditional approval to the mega-merger of car giants Fiat Chrysler (...

Dec 21, 2020 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccines

THE first batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Singapore on Monday night, global logistics provider DHL announced...

Dec 21, 2020 08:16 PM
Government & Economy

Australia detects new UK strain

[SINGAPORE] Australia said on Monday it had detected cases of the new fast-spreading coronavirus strain identified...

Dec 21, 2020 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust acquires new logistics facility in Japan

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) has acquired a newly built freehold logistics facility in Hiroshima, Japan for 6.37...

Dec 21, 2020 08:10 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand considers more lockdowns as seafood workers hit by virus

[BANGKOK] Thailand said it may expand a lockdown, sending markets tumbling, as health authorities search for more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore property investment market likely to get 'shot in the arm' in 2021: CBRE

Singapore Airlines has spent S$7.1b of S$8.8b raised in rights issue

Singapore's vaccine hub quest to drive up cold storage rents: Cushman & Wakefield

Yangzijiang bags US$162m in new orders from Hong Kong container shipping firm

HDB to launch 17,000 BTO flats in 2021, including in Bidadari, Queenstown and Geylang

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for