China reports 49 more virus cases as Beijing tests thousands

[BEIJING] Chinese health officials reported 49 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 36 more in the capital Beijing where a fresh cluster linked to a wholesale food market has fuelled fears of a second wave of infections.
The domestic outbreak in China - where the disease first...
