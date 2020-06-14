You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China reports 57 new virus cases as Beijing cluster grows

Sun, Jun 14, 2020 - 3:45 PM

[BEIJING] China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily figure since April, as concerns grew about a resurgence of the disease.

The domestic outbreak in China had been brought largely under control through strict lockdowns that were imposed early this year -...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Public servant arrested for allegedly leaking classified information about post 'circuit-breaker' activities

407 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in community

Indonesia's Pertamina creates four new sub-holding units

Hong Kong democrats fear disqualifications ahead of key election

Businessman close to Maduro arrested; Venezuela slams 'arbitrary detention'

Australia's largest states further ease coronavirus curbs

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 14, 2020 03:36 PM
Government & Economy

Public servant arrested for allegedly leaking classified information about post 'circuit-breaker' activities

[SINGAPORE] A public servant has been arrested for allegedly leaking classified information to the public on the...

Jun 14, 2020 03:14 PM
Government & Economy

407 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 407 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total to 40,604.

Jun 14, 2020 03:11 PM
Life & Culture

Taking pay cut to help FA a no-brainer, says England football boss Southgate

[BENGALURU] England manager Gareth Southgate has said it was an easy decision to accept a 30 per cent wage cut to...

Jun 14, 2020 03:04 PM
Garage

The economy is reeling. Tech giants spy opportunity.

[SAN FRANCISCO] Even as Facebook grappled this month with an internal revolt and a cascade of criticism over its...

Jun 14, 2020 02:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia's Pertamina creates four new sub-holding units

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's Pertamina said it is creating four new "sub-holding" units, including subsidiaries across the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.