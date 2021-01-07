You are here

China reports biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in five months

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 9:46 AM

China reported the biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in more than five months on Thursday, driven by rising infections in Hebei province surrounding the capital Beijing.
[SHANGHAI] China reported the biggest rise in daily Covid-19 cases in more than five months on Thursday, driven by rising infections in Hebei province surrounding the capital Beijing.

Hebei, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 51 of the 52 local cases reported by the...

