China reports first Covid-19 death in eight months

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BEIJING] China reported a death from Covid-19 on Thursday - its first in eight months - as the country battles to contain a resurgence in cases and prepares for the arrival of an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO).
China had largely brought the virus under control after...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes