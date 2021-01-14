You are here

China reports first Covid-19 death in eight months

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 10:15 AM

China reported a death from Covid-19 on Thursday - its first in eight months - as the country battles to contain a resurgence in cases and prepares for the arrival of an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO).
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China reported a death from Covid-19 on Thursday - its first in eight months - as the country battles to contain a resurgence in cases and prepares for the arrival of an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO).

China had largely brought the virus under control after...

