You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China reports one local coronavirus case, 54 imported, cuts international flights

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 9:33 AM

nz_beijing_270353.jpg
Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut international flights fearing travellers could reignite the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING]  Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut international flights fearing travellers could reignite the coronavirus outbreak.

The 55 new cases reported on Thursday was down from 67 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday. There are now 81,340 confirmed cases in mainland China.

The death toll stands at 3,292 with five new deaths.

Imported coronavirus cases, mostly Chinese nationals returning home, now pose the biggest concern for authorities.

Shanghai reported the most new imported cases with 17, followed by 12 in Guangdong and four each in capital Beijing and nearby Tianjin.

SEE ALSO

South Korea reports 91 new coronavirus cases, total 9,332: KCDC

Hubei province, a region of some 60 million people where the virus first appeared late last year, reported zero new cases on Thursday - a day after lifting a lockdown and reopening its borders as the epidemic there eased.

China on Thursday ordered local airlines to maintain only one route to any country and limit flights per such routes to one per week, effective March 29. Foreign airlines have also been ordered to cut routes to China to one and limit flights to one per week, although many had already stopped flying to China.

China will temporarily suspend the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits starting on March 28, as an interim measure, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Singapore: Shares advance at Friday's open; STI up 2.6%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking rallies on Wall Street and Europe. Singapore's Straits Times...

Mar 27, 2020 09:47 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports 91 new coronavirus cases, total 9,332: KCDC

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 91 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the national tally to 9,332, the Korea...

Mar 27, 2020 09:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars get a reprieve as US dollar falters

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were boasting their best weekly performance in eight years on Friday...

Mar 27, 2020 09:39 AM
Government & Economy

Japan says no need now for state of emergency

[TOKYO] The Japanese government said on Friday there was no need now to declare a state of emergency, after Prime...

Mar 27, 2020 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 17.20...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.