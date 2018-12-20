China 'resolutely opposes' new US law on Tibet

Balloons are released during the celebration event at the Potala Palace marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region, in Lhasa.China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it "resolutely opposes" a new US law on Tibet, saying Tibet is an internal affair and that Beijing allows no foreign interference.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act. The law seeks to promote access to Tibet for US diplomats and other officials, journalists, and other citizens by denying US entry for Chinese officials deemed responsible for restricting access to Tibet.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing on Thursday that the law would harm China-US relations if it is implemented.

