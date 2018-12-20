You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China 'resolutely opposes' new US law on Tibet

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 4:08 PM

file6ud6483gmyop88de471.jpg
Balloons are released during the celebration event at the Potala Palace marking the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region, in Lhasa.China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it "resolutely opposes" a new US law on Tibet, saying Tibet is an internal affair and that Beijing allows no foreign interference.
REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it "resolutely opposes" a new US law on Tibet, saying Tibet is an internal affair and that Beijing allows no foreign interference.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act. The law seeks to promote access to Tibet for US diplomats and other officials, journalists, and other citizens by denying US entry for Chinese officials deemed responsible for restricting access to Tibet.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing on Thursday that the law would harm China-US relations if it is implemented.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Indonesia central bank intervenes to defend rupiah: official

US Senate passes stopgap spending bill that would avert shutdown

Academic stalked in Hong Kong hits out at China

From 2020, all Singapore passport and NRIC applications must be done online

Singapore Public Sector Outcomes Review finds productivity up with more successful jobseekers

New Zealand's economic growth slides to 5-year low, stokes central bank rate cut talk

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2_0.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says US$800m in new money debt available for New Noble as restructuring takes effect

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Singapore competition panel gives nod to acquisition of Kopitiam by NTUC Enterprise

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property Australia to buy Melbourne housing estate for A$202.5m

nz-ica-201218.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Government & Economy

From 2020, all Singapore passport and NRIC applications must be done online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening