[BEIJING] China's statistics bureau said on Friday that it has revised down the country's 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.8 per cent from 6.9 per cent previously.

The size of the GDP was also revised down from 82.7 trillion yuan (S$16.54 trillion) to 82.1 trillion yuan, the statistics bureau said in a statement on its website.

REUTERS