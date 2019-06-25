You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China says Africa projects should be sustainable, denounces criticism

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 11:57 AM

nwy_CHINA_250619_58_2x.jpg
Chinese development projects in Africa must be sustainable, the government's top diplomat told senior African ministers on Tuesday, as he denounced "outside forces" who seek to vilify cooperation by accusing China of creating debt traps.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Chinese development projects in Africa must be sustainable, the government's top diplomat told senior African ministers on Tuesday, as he denounced "outside forces" who seek to vilify cooperation by accusing China of creating debt traps.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged US$60 billion to African nations at a China-Africa summit on cooperation in September, matching the size of funds offered at the previous summit in Johannesburg in 2015.

Beijing has denied engaging in "debt trap diplomacy" and Mr Xi said in September government debt from Chinese interest-free loans due by the end of the year would be written off for the poorest African nations.

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi told foreign and other ministers from some 50 African countries in Beijing his country does not pursue selfish geopolitical gains in Africa and would never impose its will on others.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He said China's approach to cooperation with Africa had been different to that of traditional powers.

"For some time, however, some outside forces have tried to vilify and undermine China-Africa cooperation by cooking up (accusations of) so-called neo-colonialism and debt traps, which are totally groundless and are not accepted by African people," Mr Wang said.

"Such attempts expose a total lack of respect for Africa, lack of understanding about China, absence of knowledge about the true friendship between China and Africa that has stood the test of time," he said.

Joint projects must be sustainable, he said.

"We need to take forward project cooperation in such a way as to ensure real economic and social benefits and respect market principles," Mr Wang said.

African countries running up debt they won't be able to pay back, including to China, should not expect to be bailed out by Western-sponsored debt relief, the United States' top Africa diplomat warned on Sunday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank began the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative in 1996 to help the world's poorest countries clear billions of dollars of unsustainable debt.

However, Africa is facing another potential debt crisis, with around 40 per cent of low-income countries in the region now in debt distress or at high risk of it, according to an IMF report released a year ago.

Mr Wang said the world should respect Africa.

"The African continent is the independent homeland for the 1.4 billion people of Africa, not a sphere of influence for any major country," he said. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Hangovers at work inflict £1.4b headache on UK economy

Trump plans to meet with Xi, Putin and Erdogan this week at G-20

Iceland poised to cut rates again to help economy

Trade negotiators hold talks ahead of Xi-Trump meeting

Rebellion stirs in Sweden against system that keeps wages down

Trump on rape accuser: 'She's not my type'

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

Must Read

bankfile.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore's Big Three banks earn top marks for customer satisfaction from Asia corporate clients

file75eg9n58l6qmf3647l9.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Consumer

Brand disloyalty 'the new normal' for Singapore consumers: Nielsen survey

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

Linde x ExxonMobil.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex, boosting supply to ExxonMobil

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening