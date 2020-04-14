You are here

China says difficulties facing trade cannot be underestimated

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 11:26 AM

China's trade showed some signs of recovery in March as domestic demand returns to normal, but difficulties facing foreign trade cannot be underestimated, the customs said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Asked about the implementation of the phase 1 trade deal with the United States, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told a news conference that imports of agricultural producers were increasing.

But Mr Li added that the negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak cannot be ignored.

