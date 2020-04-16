You are here

China says has not seen large-scale exodus of foreign capital amid coronavirus outbreak

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 4:15 PM

[BEIJING] China has not seen large-scale exodus of foreign capital from the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that many Japanese firms have expressed a willingness to boost investment in China.

Globalisation has been met with "undertow", but the trend would not change, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a press conference.

Foreign direct investment into China fell 10.8 per cent in the January to March period due to the impact from coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday.

REUTERS

