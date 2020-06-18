You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China says it must improve hygiene in markets after Beijing outbreak

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 10:36 AM

rk_beijing-market_180620.jpg
Low standards of hygiene in China's wholesale food markets and vulnerabilities in its food supply chain need to be urgently addressed after a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, a leading body of the ruling Communist Party said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Low standards of hygiene in China's wholesale food markets and vulnerabilities in its food supply chain need to be urgently addressed after a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, a leading body of the ruling Communist Party said.

The resurgence of Covid-19 in the country's...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump says US will not lock down again amid rising coronavirus cases

New Zealand's economy shrinks by most in three decades

Australia jobless rate surges to 19-year high of 7.1%

China's economic situation improving gradually, says vice-premier Liu

ADB sees developing Asia barely growing in 2020 due to pandemic

US daily virus deaths drop below 1,000 for 7 days in a row

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says US will not lock down again amid rising coronavirus cases

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States would not close businesses again as several...

Jun 18, 2020 10:39 AM
Garage

Lyft says all rides will be in electric cars by end-2030

[LONDON] Lyft is committing to make 100 per cent of its trips in electric vehicles by the end of 2030. But to get...

Jun 18, 2020 10:35 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand's economy shrinks by most in three decades

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's economy shrank 1.6 per cent in the March quarter, the largest drop in 29 years and the...

Jun 18, 2020 10:34 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold steady as virus cases rise, stronger US dollar limits upside

[BENGALURU] Gold was steady on Thursday as investors remained concerned about a possible slow down in global...

Jun 18, 2020 10:32 AM
Government & Economy

Australia jobless rate surges to 19-year high of 7.1%

[SYDNEY] Australia's unemployment rate jumped to the highest in about two decades in May as nearly a quarter of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.