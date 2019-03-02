You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China says it welcomes delay on US tariff increase

Sat, Mar 02, 2019 - 2:31 PM

[SHANGHAI] China said on Saturday that it welcomed the release of language from the United State Trade Representative's office (USTR) delaying a scheduled hike in US tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

In a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce, citing an unidentified official at China's State Council Tariff Commission, China said that it was aware of the USTR's announcement to maintain tariffs at 10 per cent until further notice, and welcomed the step.

The USTR released language to delay a scheduled hike in tariffs on Chinese goods from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on Friday, ahead of the publication of a notice next Tuesday.

President Donald Trump had announced the delay on Sunday as trade talks between the two sides had made progress.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Jokowi on course to win Indonesia's April election, survey shows

Australian ministers quit as election nears, exodus grows

Lyft’s IPO filing reveals nearly US$1b in losses

Japan's lower house passes record budget for fiscal 2019: Nikkei

Trump asks China to immediately remove agricultural tariffs

Trump blames North Korea for student's death, doesn't mention Kim

Editor's Choice

BT_20190302_COVER2_3711736.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Brunch

Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice

Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MSCI EM Index's A-share boost to drive portfolio rebalancing

BT_20190302_GCPRU2_3711377.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Prudential eyes larger share of high net worth clientele

Most Read

1 Transcorp cancels China project MOU, requests refund of S$6m good faith deposit
2 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
3 Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years
4 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp
5 M1 loses free float, to be delisted

Must Read

BT_20190302_COVER2_3711736.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Brunch

Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice

Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MSCI EM Index's A-share boost to drive portfolio rebalancing

BT_20190302_GCPRU2_3711377.jpg
Mar 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Prudential eyes larger share of high net worth clientele

Mar 2, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to buy four United States F-35 Joint Strike Fighters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening