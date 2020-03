China says reports it fired laser at US plane last month untrue

[BEIJING] China said media reports it had fired a laser at a United States surveillance aircraft last month "did not accord with the facts", according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

The US Pacific Fleet said in late February that a Chinese warship had fired a laser at a US naval patrol aircraft flying in airspace above international waters west of Guam.

China's defence ministry said on Feb 17 a US P-8A patrol aircraft ignored warnings and engaged in behaviour that endangered personnel on both sides as Chinese ships were conducting a routine naval drill. The statement, quoting ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang, was posted on the ministry's official Wechat account on Friday.

All of China's actions during the event were safe, professional, and in accordance with international law, it said, without providing further details.

