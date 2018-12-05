You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China says to move quickly on US trade consensus

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 9:37 AM

[BEIJING] China said on Wednesday it would push forward trade negotiations with the United States in the next 90 days and vowed to quickly implement specific issues that were already agreed upon.

The commerce ministry said talks between presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump at the weekend had been "successful" and it was "confident" of their agreement's implementation.

"The economics and trade teams of both sides will actively push forward negotiations within 90 days in accordance with a clear timetable and roadmap," the ministry said in a statement.

"China will start with the implementation of the specific matters in which consensus has been reached, the sooner the better," it said, without providing more details.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump and Mr Xi agreed on a trade war truce on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Argentina on Saturday, holding off on new tariffs and giving negotiators 90 days to reach an agreement.

Wednesday's commerce ministry statement was the Chinese government's first public acknowledgement of the 90-day timeline.

The White House has said China agreed to purchase a "very substantial" amount of agricultural, energy, industrial and other products from the US to reduce a yawning trade gap. It also agreed to begin buying products from US farmers "immediately".

The two sides will also begin talks on "structural changes" affecting forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection, cyber intrusions and cyber theft, services and agriculture, according to the White House.

Mr Trump on Tuesday opened the door to lengthier talks, indicating they could extend beyond the March 1 deadline.

But he threatened more tariffs if the sides fails to reach an agreement.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump threatens tariffs if can't reach 'real deal' with China

Prosecutors to subpoena Trump hotel business records

President retweets false claim that Paris rioters 'want Trump'

Japan to ramp up public works spending to decade-high next year: Nikkei

Xi arrives in Portugal to boost trade ties

Trump meets Bush family ahead of funeral

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

BT_20181205_COAST_3634864.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

Dec 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Acromec, Datapulse Technology, Singapore Exchange, Sysma Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening