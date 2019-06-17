You are here

China says to roll out rare earths policies as soon as possible

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 11:06 AM

China's state planner said on Monday it will study and roll out relevant polices on rare earths as soon as possible.
Meng Wei, spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC), made the comments at a press conference in Beijing, without giving details on the policies.

The government resolutely opposes any attempt to use products made with China's exported rare earths to suppress the country's development, Ms Meng added.

