You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China says US trade talks 'laid foundation' to resolve concerns

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 10:18 AM

SL_US CHN_020119_12.jpg
Officials from the US and China carried out "wide, deep and thorough exchanges" on trade and structural issues of mutual concern.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China said on Thursday that trade talks in Beijing with a US negotiating team had "laid the foundation" to resolve concerns held by both sides in a bruising trade war.

US officials visited Beijing from Monday to Wednesday for the first sit-down talks since US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed on Dec 1 to a three-month truce in the escalating trade spat.

World markets rose on increasing optimism that the two sides would be able to hammer out a deal ahead of a March deadline and avert further import tariff hikes.

China and the US "conducted extensive, in-depth and meticulous exchanges on trade issues and structural issues of common concern, which enhanced mutual understanding and laid the foundation for resolving issues of mutual concerns", the commerce ministry said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Both parties agreed to continue to maintain close contact," the ministry said.

Washington has been clamouring for an end to the forced transfer - and even theft - of American technology, as well as steep government subsidies for Chinese companies.

The Trump administration also wants Beijing to buy more American goods to narrow a yawning trade gap and allow foreign players better access to the Chinese market.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) office said Wednesday that the talks focused on "ways to achieve fairness, reciprocity, and balance in trade relations", as well as the need for "ongoing verification and effective enforcement" of any agreement.

"The talks also focused on China's pledge to purchase a substantial amount of agricultural, energy, manufactured goods, and other products and services from the United States," USTR said in a statement.

AFP

Government & Economy

Kim expressed 'concern' over US, North Korea 'impasse' to Xi: KCNA

Protracted government shutdown poses risks to US credit standing

SingHealth data breach probe reveals 'blanket' of basic failings

Australian police arrest man over suspect embassy packages

Trump officially taps former coal lobbyist to lead EPA

Japan, EU working to stop no-deal Brexit: Dutch PM

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_singhealth_100119_3.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

SingHealth data breach probe reveals 'blanket' of basic failings

SL_Gojek_100119_18.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening