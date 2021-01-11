You are here

China says WHO team to probe Covid-19 origins will arrive Jan 14

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 2:42 PM

A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan 14.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan 14, Chinese authorities said on Monday.

Lack of authorisation from Beijing had delayed the arrival of the 10-strong team on...

