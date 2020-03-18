You are here

China sends masks, gloves to help France fight virus

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 10:56 PM


A medical checkpoint ,near the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy. China is sending 1 million surgical masks and gloves to France to help it fight the coronavirus, the French foreign minister said on Wednesday.
PHOTO:REUTERS

[PARIS] China is sending 1 million surgical masks and gloves to France to help it fight the coronavirus, the French foreign minister said on Wednesday.

A first plane arrived via Belgium earlier on Wednesday and a second will arrive on Thursday, Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with BFM TV.

France, which has a shortage of masks and gloves, provided China with some 17 tonnes of equipment after the virus broke out in China's Wuhan province. 

REUTERS

