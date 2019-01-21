You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China set to post slowest growth in 28 years in 2018; more support measures from Beijing likely

Mon, Jan 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

file73pv3w8gtw57wq5d5uh.jpg
China is expected to report on Monday that economic growth cooled to its slowest in 28 years in 2018 amid weakening domestic demand and bruising US tariffs, adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more support measures to avert a sharper slowdown.
ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG

Beijing

CHINA is expected to report on Monday that economic growth cooled to its slowest in 28 years in 2018 amid weakening domestic demand and bruising US tariffs, adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more support measures to avert a sharper slowdown.

Growing signs of weakness in China - which has generated nearly a third of global growth in the past decade - are stoking worries about risks to the world economy and are weighing on profits for firms ranging from Apple to big carmakers.

Chinese policymakers have pledged more support for the economy this year to reduce the risk of massive job losses, but they have ruled out a "flood" of stimulus measures like that which Beijing has unleashed in the past, which quickly juiced growth rates but left a mountain of debt.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the world's second-largest economy to have grown 6.4 per cent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, slowing from the previous quarter's 6.5 per cent pace and matching levels last seen in early 2009 during the global financial crisis. That could pull 2018 GDP growth to 6.6 per cent, the lowest since 1990 and down from a revised 6.8 per cent in 2017.

With stimulus measures expected to take some time to kick in, most analysts believe conditions in China are likely to get worse before they get better, and see a further slowdown to 6.3 per cent this year.

Some analysts believe real growth levels are already much weaker than official data suggest. Even if China and the United States agree on a trade deal in current talks, which is a tall order, analysts said it would be no pa-nacea for the sputtering Chinese economy unless Beijing can galvanise weak investment and consumer demand.

Chen Xingdong, chief China economist at BNP Paribas, said investors should not expect the latest round of stimulus measures to produce similar results as during the 2008-09 global crisis, when Beijing's huge spending package quickly boosted growth. "What China can really do this year is to prevent deflation, prevent a recession and a hard landing in the economy," Mr Chen said.

On a quarterly basis, growth was expected to have eased to 1.5 per cent in the October-December quarter from 1.6 per cent in the preceding period.

China will release its fourth-quarter and 2018 GDP data on Monday, along with December factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment.

Since China's quarterly GDP readings tend to be unusually steady, most investors prefer to focus on recent trends. Surprising contractions in December trade data and factory activity gauges in recent weeks have suggested the economy cooled more quickly than expected at the end of 2018, leaving it on shakier footing at the start of the new year. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_NSFOODP217IQB_3673555.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

Food delivery pioneer foodpanda says it's no endangered species

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

Most Read

1 Hyflux warns perp, pref holders they will lose everything in liquidation
2 Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece
3 Be prepared to 'get nothing' in liquidation, Hyflux warns perp, pref holders
4 Tan Cheng Bock applies to form new Progress Singapore Party
5 Coal price rally firing up SGX-listed miners

Must Read

BP_Budget_210119_1.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts

BT_20190121_ABMINOR3ISK_3666713.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Consumer

The man who sold Thai Express returns

BP_RValtitude_210119_2.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Real Estate

2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

BT_20190121_RMWWT_3673667.jpg
Jan 21, 2019
Technology

Tech firm WWT looks to Asia-Pacific for expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening