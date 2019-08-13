You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China sets yuan midpoint at fresh 11-year low, but remains firmer than expectations

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 10:04 AM

nz_yuan_130860.jpg
China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday to reflect broad weakness in the local unit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday to reflect broad weakness in the local unit.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0326 per dollar prior to market open, 115 pips, or 0.16 per cent, weaker than the previous fix of 7.0211 and the weakest since March 25, 2008.

But Tuesday's official guidance rate came in firmer than market expectations, traders said, a situation that has been persistently seen since last week after Beijing let its currency weaken past the key 7 per US dollar level.

The official fixing was 95 pips, or 0.14 per cent, firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0421 per dollar.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Fears of Argentina default loom large as traders dump everything

Default risks are rising in India, putting focus on stimulus

Trump considering North Korea envoy as next ambassador to Russia: source

Class dismissed: Surge in arrests of foreign teachers in China

US to deny citizenship to immigrants who use public benefits

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly