China should consider retracting coronavirus policy tools: central bank governor
[SHANGHAI] China should consider the timely withdrawal of policy tools aimed at countering the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in advance, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.
Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, was speaking at a financial forum in Shanghai.
REUTERS
