You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China should consider retracting coronavirus policy tools: central bank governor

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 12:03 PM

[SHANGHAI] China should consider the timely withdrawal of policy tools aimed at countering the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in advance, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, was speaking at a financial forum in Shanghai.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 11:52 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's nuclear envoy visits US as tensions flare with North Korea

[SEOUL] South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator will hold talks with officials in Washington on Thursday amid flaring...

Jun 18, 2020 11:26 AM
Technology

Australian regulator says Google's US$2.1b Fitbit deal could harm competition

[SYDNEY] Australia's antitrust regulator warned Google's planned US$2.10 billion acquisition of fitness tracker...

Jun 18, 2020 11:21 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets drop into the red as traders take step back

[HONG KONG] Markets slipped on Thursday as investors took a breather after a broad two-day rally, while concerns...

Jun 18, 2020 11:17 AM
Consumer

Alibaba, JD test virus recovery with online sales extravaganza

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com will put China's nascent consumer spending recovery to its first major...

Jun 18, 2020 11:13 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysia seeks to amend 1MDB charges against Goldman Sachs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian prosecutors will seek to amend charges against three Goldman Sachs Group units in the case...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.