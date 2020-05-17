China, South Korea consult Japan on easing business travel curbs: media

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] China and South Korea have consulted Japan about easing border controls on business travellers to help revive business activities, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday without citing sources.
The idea, already implemented between South Korea and China, would allow a fast-track...
