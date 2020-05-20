You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China stands pat on benchmark rate, signals brief pause in easing efforts

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 11:13 AM

[SHANGHAI] China held its benchmark lending rate steady on Wednesday, though analysts believe the widely expected decision signals just a brief pause in the central bank's efforts to support an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) remained at 3.85 per cent from last month's fixing, while the five-year LPR was also kept at 4.65 per cent.

A Reuters survey of traders and analysts showed more than 70 per cent of them expected China would stand pat on the benchmark lending rate in May.

Markets usually take the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) stance on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate - which serves as a guide for the LPR - as an indicator for any adjustment to the lending benchmark.

The PBOC surprised markets last Friday by keeping the interest rate on MLF loans steady, even as authorities have stepped up the pace of monetary easing recently to combat the worst economic slowdown in decades.

SEE ALSO

China considers further relief as deadline nears on 1.5t yuan in bad debt

Jacqueline Rong, senior China economist at BNP Paribas in Beijing, said the steady LPR does not mean the PBOC won't deliver additional rate cuts or reduce banks' reserve requirement ratio in June.

"Objectively speaking, economic recovery in April and May was much better than market forecasts, and was probably beyond policy expectations," she said.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 6.8 per cent in the first quarter year-on-year, the worst quarterly contraction on record, as the pandemic and tough containment measures paralysed activity across the country.

China has lowered the LPR twice this year, while also delivering other easing measures to restore growth.

Some analysts expect more aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus could be rolled out soon to help companies and consumers, possibly at China's annual National People's Congress session starting on May 22.

The LPR is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 11:01 AM
Banking & Finance

Visa extends work-from-home for majority of employees through 2020

[BENGALURU] Visa will allow a majority of its workforce to work from home through 2020, according to chief executive...

May 20, 2020 10:55 AM
Garage

M1, SGInnovate team up to help startups use 5G in products and solutions

M1 and Singapore Innovate (SGInnovate) on Tuesday announced a collaboration to help startups use 5G technology for...

May 20, 2020 10:53 AM
Real Estate

Hong Kong land parcel goes for cheaper than expected to CK Asset

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's government sold a large residential plot at a cheaper price than analysts expected as...

May 20, 2020 10:48 AM
Government & Economy

US Senate Democrats call for Trump administration to unveil details of TSMC plant deal

[WASHINGTON] Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to answer "serious questions" about...

May 20, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

Haunted by virus, China gears up for annual congress

[BEIJING] China's biggest political event of the year opens Friday after months of delay over coronavirus fears,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.