You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China state planner widens scope of industries on 'encouraged' list

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 10:53 AM

[BEIJING] China's powerful state planner expanded on Wednesday the list of industries it encourages, to include areas such as human resources services, artificial intelligence, elderly care, childcare and housekeeping.

Small coal mines were added to the list of obsolete industries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

The NDRC last adjusted its lists of industries that are encouraged, restricted and obsolete in 2013.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Medical costs, compensation to be paid to affected parties in fatal Novena crane accident

Financial firms to disclose risks of stranded assets from 'deep flux' of climate change: MAS

Trafigura pilots US$20m trade on Singapore blockchain platform developed with DBS, IMDA

Bank of Japan debates feasibility of more easing in Sept

Japan's services sector shrinks for first time since 2016 as sales tax hike kicks in: PMI

China launches Sudan's first ever satellite: official

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 10:50 AM
Government & Economy

Medical costs, compensation to be paid to affected parties in fatal Novena crane accident

[SINGAPORE] Medical costs and compensation will be paid for in relation to a foreign worker who died and another who...

Nov 6, 2019 10:50 AM
Life & Culture

Everything's coming up Kusama, including a Macy's balloon Received

[NEW YORK] Amid the polka dots, mirrors and pumpkins of her artwork, Yayoi Kusama has lately been incorporating...

Nov 6, 2019 10:46 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar buoyed by trade deal hopes, strong US economic data

[TOKYO] The dollar held the upper hand against its rivals on Wednesday, particularly versus traditional safe-haven...

Nov 6, 2019 10:13 AM
Real Estate

New Bridge Road shophouse up for sale at S$19.5m; seller to build out rear extension

A PRIME four-storey conservation shophouse at 21 New Bridge Road has been launched for sale via tender at S$19.5...

Nov 6, 2019 10:10 AM
Companies & Markets

EHT clarifies values of 3 hotels acquired from sponsor

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Wednesday said the original purchase prices for three assets which are part of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly