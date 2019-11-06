China state planner widens scope of industries on 'encouraged' list

[BEIJING] China's powerful state planner expanded on Wednesday the list of industries it encourages, to include areas such as human resources services, artificial intelligence, elderly care, childcare and housekeeping.

Small coal mines were added to the list of obsolete industries, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

The NDRC last adjusted its lists of industries that are encouraged, restricted and obsolete in 2013.

REUTERS