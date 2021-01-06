You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China steps up Covid curbs near Beijing as infections rise

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 3:15 PM

file7dy69djqvtw13fowt996.jpg
Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave.

The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim tells party congress economic plan failed 'tremendously'

India's services sector loses more steam in Dec, job cuts resume

Biden's Secretary of State nominee says Hong Kong arrests 'assault on... universal rights'

Brazil's president says country is 'broke'

Japan's services sector activity falls for 11th month in December: PMI

Hong Kong business activity falls sharply, hurt by transport delays: PMI

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 03:24 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim tells party congress economic plan failed 'tremendously'

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his five-year economic plan had failed to meet its goals "on almost...

Jan 6, 2021 03:11 PM
Garage

Can Artificial Intelligence be moral?

CAN artificial intelligence (AI) be moral? In my opinion, no. Should this prevent us from establishing how to...

Jan 6, 2021 03:00 PM
Life & Culture

Veteran rapper Dr Dre says he is 'doing great' after being hospitalised

[BENGALURU] Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was admitted to hospital and was getting...

Jan 6, 2021 02:54 PM
Real Estate

Five Desker Road shophouses up for sale with S$20.3m indicative price

A PORTFOLIO of five conserved shophouses at 99, 103, 105, 106 and 107 Desker Road is up for sale with an indicative...

Jan 6, 2021 02:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Chinese fund managers rush to capitalise on investors' green fever

[SHANGHAI] Chinese money managers are rushing to launch new energy funds, seeking to capitalise on investors' green...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

Hin Leong's court-appointed managers seek to freeze Lim's assets

Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

Broker's take: UOBKH re-initiates coverage on ARA Logos with 'buy', S$0.85 TP

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for