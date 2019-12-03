You are here

China suspends US military visits to Hong Kong, sanctions US-based NGOs

Tue, Dec 03, 2019 - 7:43 AM

[BEIJING] China said on Monday that US military ships and aircraft would not be allowed to visit Hong Kong, and also announced sanctions against several US non-government organisations (NGOs) for encouraging protesters to "engage in extremist, violent and criminal acts".

The measures were announced by China's Foreign Ministry in response to US legislation passed last week supporting anti-government protesters.

It said it had suspended taking requests for US military visits indefinitely, and warned of further action to come.

"We urge the US to correct the mistakes and stop interfering in our internal affairs. China will take further steps if necessary to uphold Hong Kong's stability and prosperity and China's sovereignty," ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China last week promised it would issue "firm counter measures" after US President Donald Trump signed into law the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act", which supports anti-government protesters in Hong Kong and threatens China with potential sanctions.

Trump says US bill on Hong Kong doesn't help China trade talks

There are fears that the dispute over Hong Kong could impact efforts by Beijing and Washington to reach a preliminary deal that could de-escalate a prolonged trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The US-headquartered NGOs targeted by Beijing include the National Endowment for Democracy, the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, the International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch, and Freedom House.

"They shoulder some responsibility for the chaos in Hong Kong and they should be sanctioned and pay the price," said Ms Hua.

In more normal times, several US naval ships visit Hong Kong annually, a rest-and-recreation tradition that dates back to the pre-1997 colonial era and one that Beijing allowed to continue after the handover from British to Chinese rule.

Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn said port visits to Hong Kong and elsewhere around the world served as a useful programme to "provide liberty for our sailors and expand people-to-people ties with our hosts".

"With regard to the ongoing protests, we condemn the unjustified use of force and urge all sides to refrain from violence and engage in constructive dialogue," he said in a statement.

A US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said China's move would not have an impact on US military operations.

Visits have at times been refused amid broader tensions and two US ships were denied access in August.

The USS Blue Ridge, the command ship of the Japan-based Seventh Fleet, stopped in Hong Kong in April – the last ship to visit before mass protests broke out in June.

Foreign NGOs are already heavily restricted in China, and have previously received sharp rebukes for reporting on rights issues in the country, including the mass detention of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

REUTERS

