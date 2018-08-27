You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China targets rumours, religion in updated party rules

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 12:51 PM

doc71mqmbd7upcbd6gdu1_doc70tf6h235k31b5n98d4.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's ruling Communist Party has issued a revised set of regulations governing members' behaviour, threatening punishment for spreading political rumours and recommending those who cling to religious beliefs be asked to leave the party.

President Xi Jinping's on-going crackdown against deep-rooted corruption, begun six years ago when he took office, has shaken up the party, with Mr Xi warning, like other leaders before him, that the party's very survival is at stake.

Mr Xi has accrued more power than any of his immediate predecessors and has intensified efforts to ensure cadres are loyal, disciplined, upright and honest.

The updated discipline rules, released late on Sunday by the graft watchdog the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection but in effect from Aug 18, put into written form many orders that are in practice already in effect.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the most serious cases where a law has been broken, party members can be prosecuted, but in many cases the most severe punishment that can be meted out is expulsion from the party.

Mr Xi's name has also been written into the revised rules, as it is already in the party and country's constitution, putting him at the very centre of party life.

Party members are not allowed to speak out against central party policies or decisions, and nor can they spread "political rumours or damage the party's unity", the new rules say.

"Party members and officials must correctly exercise the power granted them by the people, be clean and upright, and oppose any abuse of power or behaviour that seeks personal benefit," one new clause says.

Another new clause takes aim at party members who are also religious. While the country's constitution guarantees freedom of religion the party is officially atheist and party members are supposed to be too.

"Party members who have religious belief should have strengthened thought education. If they still don't change after help and education from the party organisation, they should be encouraged to leave the party," the new rules say.

Those who attend "activities that use religion for incitement" will be expelled, according to the rules.

Another new clause calls for punishment who "distort" the history of the country, rather than just party or military history as before.

History is a sensitive subject in China as so much of the party's legitimacy rests on its position as claiming great historical achievements, such as leading China to victory over Japan before and during World War Two.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Malaysia says Forest City project in Johor off limits to foreign buyers

Myanmar court postpones verdict for Reuters journalists

Mexico, US closing in on Nafta deal, talks to resume Monday

South Korea says Pompeo's cancelled visit impacts North Korea liaison office plans

Workforce Singapore unveils development roadmap for career practitioners industry

Furious voters deliver damning verdict on Australia political chaos

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia says Forest City project in Johor off limits to foreign buyers

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

New links for Singapore firms to innovation network, infrastructure opportunities across Asean, China

BT_20180827_ABGIG2789KK_3543214.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Gig economy taking off but observers flag risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening